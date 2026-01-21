Trading Day Triumph: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Ends at $24.78, a -1.16 Surge/Plunge

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) closed the day trading at $24.78 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $25.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. RAMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RAMP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.73 and its Current Ratio is at 2.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45. On January 13, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35. On October 29, 2024, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 29, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 01 ’25 when OMAR TAWAKOL bought 4,000 shares for $26.90 per share.

OMAR TAWAKOL bought 14,279 shares of RAMP for $401,954 on Sep 30 ’25. On Sep 08 ’25, another insider, Hussain Mohsin, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 12,734 shares for $27.94 each. As a result, the insider received 355,788 and left with 63,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAMP now has a Market Capitalization of 1625702272 and an Enterprise Value of 1233608320. As of this moment, LiveRamp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.584 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RAMP is 1.13, which has changed by -0.24282694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14025438 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RAMP has reached a high of $36.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.51%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RAMP traded about 553.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RAMP traded about 546570 shares per day. A total of 64.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.33M. Insiders hold about 3.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.52% stake in the company. Shares short for RAMP as of 1767139200 were 1628848 with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1764288000 on 2116560. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1628848 and a Short% of Float of 3.7800000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 5.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.79 and $2.27.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $211.68M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.7M to a low estimate of $210.21M. The current estimate, LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $195.41MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.6M. There is a high estimate of $208.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.09M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $860M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $809.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $745.58MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $876.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.8M and the low estimate is $821M.