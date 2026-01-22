Analytical Lens: Exploring Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The closing price of Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) was $4.17 for the day, down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $4.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.91 million shares were traded. ITRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1201.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITRG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on December 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.75.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITRG now has a Market Capitalization of 757273216 and an Enterprise Value of 647679680. As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.956 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.229.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ITRG is 0.71, which has changed by 3.6236558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ITRG has reached a high of $4.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.11%.

Shares Statistics:

ITRG traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2290200 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 12.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.61% stake in the company. Shares short for ITRG as of 1767139200 were 1129794 with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 1764288000 on 819170. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1129794 and a Short% of Float of 0.64999997.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.1M. There is a high estimate of $76.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $180.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $239.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.7M and the low estimate is $224.5M.