Stock Surge: Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Closes at $16.08, Marking a -0.80 Increase/Decrease

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

In the latest session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) closed at $16.08 down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $16.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.08 million shares were traded. TME stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.08 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 27 ’25 when LIANG ZHU bought 500,000 shares for $25.21 per share.

PAN TSAI-CHUN bought 400,960 shares of TME for $10,358,603 on Aug 18 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, PANG KAR SHUN CUSSION, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $25.42 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TME now has a Market Capitalization of 27081957376 and an Enterprise Value of 33665239040. As of this moment, Tencent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.061 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.673.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TME is 0.53, which has changed by 0.4669683 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has reached a high of $26.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.29%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TME has traded an average of 5.57M shares per day and 6568820 over the past ten days. A total of 576.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.22M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.31% stake in the company. Shares short for TME as of 1767139200 were 18338089 with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 1764288000 on 12858310. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18338089 and a Short% of Float of 3.7699999999999996.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 10.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $5.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $6.95, with 22.0 analysts recommending between $7.34 and $6.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5B to a low estimate of $8.38B. The current estimate, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.46BFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.34B. There is a high estimate of $8.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.2B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.4BBased on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.42B and the low estimate is $33.44B.