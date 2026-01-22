Market Momentum Report: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)’s Negative Close at 94.81

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The price of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) closed at $94.81 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $97.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.61 million shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.758 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SHAK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.81 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

On January 06, 2026, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $105.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on December 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Sentell Stephanie Ann sold 200 shares for $85.78 per share. The transaction valued at 17,156 led to the insider holds 9,707 shares of the business.

Sentell Stephanie Ann sold 1,100 shares of SHAK for $93,657 on Nov 25 ’25. The Chief Operations Officer now owns 9,907 shares after completing the transaction at $85.14 per share. On Nov 25 ’25, another insider, Sentell Stephanie Ann, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $87.79 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 4047758848 and an Enterprise Value of 4348950016. As of this moment, Shake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.166 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHAK is 1.72, which has changed by -0.19887865 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $144.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.39%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SHAK traded on average about 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1823770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 4.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.54% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of 1767139200 were 6292006 with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 1764288000 on 5277616. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6292006 and a Short% of Float of 22.569999.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) involves the perspectives of 23.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $402.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.1M to a low estimate of $400.42M. The current estimate, Shake Shack Inc’s year-ago sales were $328.68MFor the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $369.29M. There is a high estimate of $376M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $343M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.62B.