Closing Figures Unveiled: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) Drop -2.75, Closes at $2.12

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) closed the day trading at $2.12 down -2.75% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. CCCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCCC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.76 and its Current Ratio is at 5.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

On September 17, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 15, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when REYNO LEONARD sold 10,000 shares for $2.22 per share. The transaction valued at 22,200 led to the insider holds 156,382 shares of the business.

Boyle Scott N sold 669 shares of CCCC for $2,107 on Feb 18 ’25. The Chief Business Officer now owns 107,805 shares after completing the transaction at $3.15 per share. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, Boyle Scott N, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 490 shares for $3.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,544 and left with 110,842 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCCC now has a Market Capitalization of 205458544 and an Enterprise Value of 75037568. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.492 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCCC is 2.94, which has changed by -0.4171123 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCCC has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCCC traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCCC traded about 2176420 shares per day. A total of 96.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.36M. Insiders hold about 19.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.47% stake in the company. Shares short for CCCC as of 1767139200 were 7281152 with a Short Ratio of 4.19, compared to 1764288000 on 5588028. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7281152 and a Short% of Float of 7.9399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.29, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.55.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $4.48M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $100k. The current estimate, C4 Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $5.18M

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.58M