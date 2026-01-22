Analytical Overview: Arteris Inc (AIP)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Arteris Inc’s stock clocked out at $16.86, up 0.72% from its previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has increased by $0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. AIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, TD Cowen on August 06, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $12 previously.

On September 01, 2023, TD Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when JANAC K CHARLES sold 17,884 shares for $17.84 per share. The transaction valued at 318,974 led to the insider holds 9,399,071 shares of the business.

Bayview Legacy, LLC sold 17,884 shares of AIP for $318,974 on Jan 15 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 9,399,071 shares after completing the transaction at $17.84 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, JANAC K CHARLES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,116 shares for $17.79 each. As a result, the insider received 37,644 and left with 9,416,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AIP now has a Market Capitalization of 736508416 and an Enterprise Value of 704379392. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.684 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.844.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AIP is 1.46, which has changed by 0.37551355 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AIP has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.68%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIP traded 595.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 496700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.66M. Insiders hold about 29.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.59% stake in the company. Shares short for AIP as of 1767139200 were 1533042 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 1870971. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1533042 and a Short% of Float of 6.92.

Earnings Estimates

Arteris Inc (AIP) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 4.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.14, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $18.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.6M to a low estimate of $18.4M. The current estimate, Arteris Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.49MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.1M. There is a high estimate of $20M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.7M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.72MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.2M and the low estimate is $81.8M.