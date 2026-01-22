Ratios Reveal: Breaking Down TeraWulf Inc (WULF)’s Financial Health

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) closed the day trading at $13.12 down -1.58% from the previous closing price of $13.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.75 million shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.3101.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WULF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.38.

On October 28, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Bucella Michael C. bought 4,178 shares for $12.01 per share. The transaction valued at 50,178 led to the insider holds 266,958 shares of the business.

Motz Catherine J. sold 52,942 shares of WULF for $584,215 on Sep 19 ’25. The Director now owns 159,918 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Lake Harriet Holdings, LLC, who serves as the Affiliate of the company, bought 350,000 shares for $11.17 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 5493106176 and an Enterprise Value of 5876321280. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 35.061 whereas that against EBITDA is -166.709.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WULF is 3.70, which has changed by 1.1569579 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $17.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.17%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WULF traded about 35.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WULF traded about 21294220 shares per day. A total of 414.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.99M. Insiders hold about 35.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.35% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of 1767139200 were 93851156 with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 1764288000 on 102128674. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 93851156 and a Short% of Float of 27.48.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of TeraWulf Inc (WULF) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$1.29.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $44.53M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.8M to a low estimate of $31.2M. The current estimate, TeraWulf Inc’s year-ago sales were $34.98MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.14M. There is a high estimate of $88.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $176.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.05MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.54M and the low estimate is $245.8M.