Financial Metrics Unveiled: World Kinect Corp (WKC)’s Key Ratios in the Spotlight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of World Kinect Corp (NYSE: WKC) closed at $26.63 in the last session, up 2.78% from day before closing price of $25.91. In other words, the price has increased by $2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.69 million shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.965 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.295.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WKC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.99 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on October 25, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $32 from $33 previously.

On September 16, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

On February 21, 2024, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on February 21, 2024, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 ’25 when KASBAR MICHAEL J sold 21,507 shares for $28.96 per share. The transaction valued at 622,843 led to the insider holds 1,019,063 shares of the business.

KASBAR MICHAEL J bought 21,507 shares of WKC for $622,765 on Mar 04 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1479530112 and an Enterprise Value of 1809930112. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.048 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WKC is 1.12, which has changed by -0.09626788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $31.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.23%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WKC traded on average about 906.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1273260 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 3.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of 1767139200 were 4695188 with a Short Ratio of 5.18, compared to 1764288000 on 4118076. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4695188 and a Short% of Float of 12.76.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WKC is 0.77, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028560402. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.15. The current Payout Ratio is 60.03% for WKC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-12-08 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of World Kinect Corp (WKC).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.55B to a low estimate of $9.26B. The current estimate, World Kinect Corp’s year-ago sales were $9.76BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.11B. There is a high estimate of $9.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.92B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.17BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.55B and the low estimate is $35.4B.