Balance Sheet Insights: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) closed at $328.8 down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $332.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 31.71 million shares were traded. AVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $335.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.2001.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadcom Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 96.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

On January 15, 2026, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $370.

TD Cowen reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 12, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $405 to $450.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when TAN HOCK E sold 70,000 shares for $347.30 per share. The transaction valued at 24,310,684 led to the insider holds 132,836 shares of the business.

Brazeal Mark David sold 30,000 shares of AVGO for $10,413,693 on Jan 06 ’26. The Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc now owns 210,573 shares after completing the transaction at $347.12 per share. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Brazeal Mark David, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $347.12 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1558930653184 and an Enterprise Value of 164515807232. As of this moment, Broadcom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.575 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.7.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVGO is 1.23, which has changed by 0.38421845 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVGO has reached a high of $414.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.98%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVGO has traded an average of 28.91M shares per day and 24940870 over the past ten days. A total of 4.74B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.65B. Insiders hold about 1.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.62% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGO as of 1767139200 were 55143814 with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 1764288000 on 56351035. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 55143814 and a Short% of Float of 1.3200001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AVGO is 2.42, from 2.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0072760074. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 49.52% for AVGO, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-07-15 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is the result of assessments by 37.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $9.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.27. EPS for the following year is $14.18, with 43.0 analysts recommending between $16.82 and $9.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $19.1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $19.89B to a low estimate of $17.4B. The current estimate, Broadcom Inc’s year-ago sales were $14.92BFor the next quarter, 37 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.26B. There is a high estimate of $21.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.05B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $83.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.89BBased on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.88B and the low estimate is $87.89B.