Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) was $14.3 for the day, down -2.85% from the previous closing price of $14.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27.4 million shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JOBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.61 and its Current Ratio is at 13.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 01, 2025, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Bowles Gregory sold 5,383 shares for $14.72 per share. The transaction valued at 79,238 led to the insider holds 162,674 shares of the business.

Bowles Gregory sold 894 shares of JOBY for $13,258 on Jan 13 ’26. The Chief Policy Officer now owns 168,057 shares after completing the transaction at $14.83 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, Papadopoulos Didier, who serves as the President of Aircraft OEM of the company, sold 1,367 shares for $14.84 each. As a result, the insider received 20,286 and left with 116,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 13038499840 and an Enterprise Value of 12105981952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 575.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 534.622 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.579.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JOBY is 2.55, which has changed by 0.6978085 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $20.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.71%.

Shares Statistics:

JOBY traded an average of 26.38M shares per day over the past three months and 27063260 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 874.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 545.19M. Insiders hold about 40.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.79% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of 1767139200 were 56170718 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 57672644. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 56170718 and a Short% of Float of 8.17.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) is currently being evaluated by 1.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $23M to a low estimate of $11M. The current estimate, Joby Aviation Inc’s year-ago sales were $55kFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.37M. There is a high estimate of $16.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOBY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $136kBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129M and the low estimate is $80M.