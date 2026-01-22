Ratio Analysis: Unpacking Palisade Bio Inc (PALI)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $1.89 in the prior trading day, Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at $1.75, down -7.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.91 million shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PALI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.78 and its Current Ratio is at 1.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 09, 2026, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 29, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Williams Donald Allen bought 5,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 8,356 led to the insider holds 10,728 shares of the business.

Williams Donald Allen bought 5,000 shares of PALI for $9,400 on Jan 09 ’26. The Director now owns 5,728 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PALI now has a Market Capitalization of 261105632 and an Enterprise Value of 255741616.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PALI is 1.62, which has changed by 0.277027 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $2.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.45%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6993310 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.73M. Insiders hold about 6.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.45% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of 1767139200 were 15949282 with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1764288000 on 13976371. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15949282 and a Short% of Float of 10.71.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) reflects the collective analysis of 5.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.33.