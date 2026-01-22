Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bentley Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $38.1, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $38.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

On October 17, 2025, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $57.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Trimback Thomas F sold 560 shares for $43.02 per share. The transaction valued at 24,091 led to the insider holds 13,806 shares of the business.

Keith A Bentley 2012 Gift Trus bought 25,000 shares of BSY for $1,180,352 on Nov 06 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, BENTLEY GREGORY S, who serves as the Executive Chair & President of the company, sold 37,160 shares for $54.83 each. As a result, the insider received 2,037,576 and left with 7,580,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11568338944 and an Enterprise Value of 13095924736. As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSY is 1.21, which has changed by -0.17777777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSY traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2236700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.22M. Insiders hold about 60.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.21% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of 1767139200 were 12526541 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 11841983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12526541 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, BSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0070860563. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is underway, with the input of 14.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $381.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $365.9M. The current estimate, Bentley Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $349.82MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.02M. There is a high estimate of $414.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.61B.