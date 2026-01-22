Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bentley Systems Inc’s stock clocked out at $38.1, down -0.03% from its previous closing price of $38.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

On October 17, 2025, Rosenblatt Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On October 08, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $57.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2025, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 ’25 when Trimback Thomas F sold 560 shares for $43.02 per share. The transaction valued at 24,091 led to the insider holds 13,806 shares of the business.

Keith A Bentley 2012 Gift Trus bought 25,000 shares of BSY for $1,180,352 on Nov 06 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, BENTLEY GREGORY S, who serves as the Executive Chair & President of the company, sold 37,160 shares for $54.83 each. As a result, the insider received 2,037,576 and left with 7,580,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11568338944 and an Enterprise Value of 13095924736. As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.802.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSY is 1.21, which has changed by -0.17777777 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $59.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.61%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.28%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSY traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2236700 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.22M. Insiders hold about 60.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.21% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of 1767139200 were 12526541 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 11841983. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12526541 and a Short% of Float of 6.08.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.27, BSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0070860563. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.36.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) is underway, with the input of 14.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $381.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $392M to a low estimate of $365.9M. The current estimate, Bentley Systems Inc’s year-ago sales were $349.82MFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.02M. There is a high estimate of $414.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.61B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.