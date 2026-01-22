Deeper Dive: Understanding Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) Through its Various Ratios

Kevin Freeman

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Caris Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: CAI) closed at $25.48 in the last session, down -3.01% from day before closing price of $26.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. CAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.185.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.36 and its Current Ratio is at 9.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 02, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 14, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On July 14, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Power Luke Thomas sold 62,250 shares for $26.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,654,461 led to the insider holds 99,571 shares of the business.

LUKE POWER bought 62,250 shares of CAI for $1,686,975 on Dec 11 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Denton John Russel, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 4,184 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,793 and bolstered with 9,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAI now has a Market Capitalization of 7189103104 and an Enterprise Value of 6860348416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -129.553.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAI has reached a high of $42.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAI traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2895330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 282.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.32M. Insiders hold about 59.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CAI as of 1767139200 were 6203433 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1764288000 on 6840155. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6203433 and a Short% of Float of 4.2600001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.3M. There is a high estimate of $214M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.7M.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $941M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.