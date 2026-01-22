Deeper Dive: Understanding Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) Through its Various Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Caris Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: CAI) closed at $25.48 in the last session, down -3.01% from day before closing price of $26.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.97 million shares were traded. CAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.185.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.36 and its Current Ratio is at 9.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 02, 2025, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On July 14, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On July 14, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.TD Cowen initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2025, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Power Luke Thomas sold 62,250 shares for $26.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,654,461 led to the insider holds 99,571 shares of the business.

LUKE POWER bought 62,250 shares of CAI for $1,686,975 on Dec 11 ’25. On Nov 07 ’25, another insider, Denton John Russel, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 4,184 shares for $24.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,793 and bolstered with 9,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAI now has a Market Capitalization of 7189103104 and an Enterprise Value of 6860348416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -129.553.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAI has reached a high of $42.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.90%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -13.92%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAI traded on average about 2.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2895330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 282.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.32M. Insiders hold about 59.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.58% stake in the company. Shares short for CAI as of 1767139200 were 6203433 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1764288000 on 6840155. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6203433 and a Short% of Float of 4.2600001999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 3 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Caris Life Sciences Inc (CAI) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.46 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.3M. There is a high estimate of $214M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200.7M.

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $941M.