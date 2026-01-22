Ratios in Focus: Analyzing Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Earnings

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In the latest session, Milestone Scientific Inc (AMEX: MLSS) closed at $0.27 down -5.86% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.64 million shares were traded. MLSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2949 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Milestone Scientific Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.79 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

On November 16, 2018, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.50.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when BP4 S.r.l. sold 100,000 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 43,980 led to the insider holds 8,896,765 shares of the business.

BP4 S.r.l. sold 80,000 shares of MLSS for $34,416 on Oct 23 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 8,996,765 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Oct 22 ’25, another insider, BP4 S.r.l., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 14,427 shares for $0.45 each. As a result, the insider received 6,488 and left with 9,076,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MLSS now has a Market Capitalization of 20852386 and an Enterprise Value of 20560824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.303 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.119.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MLSS is 0.95, which has changed by -0.7846154 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MLSS has reached a high of $1.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.63%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MLSS has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 302360 over the past ten days. A total of 78.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.76M. Insiders hold about 35.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.67% stake in the company. Shares short for MLSS as of 1767139200 were 530422 with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1764288000 on 1866821. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 530422 and a Short% of Float of 0.8.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Milestone Scientific Inc (MLSS) is a result of the insights provided by 2.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4M to a low estimate of $2.22M. The current estimate, Milestone Scientific Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.01MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35M. There is a high estimate of $2.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.3M and the low estimate is $9.52M.

