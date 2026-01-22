Adc Therapeutics SA’s Market Journey: Closing Strong at 3.57, Up 1.42

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The closing price of Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) was $3.57 for the day, up 1.42% from the previous closing price of $3.52. In other words, the price has increased by $1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. ADCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.615 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADCT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.34 and its Current Ratio is at 4.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on November 08, 2024, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On March 28, 2024, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 28, 2024, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADCT now has a Market Capitalization of 442241280 and an Enterprise Value of 664939264. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.841 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.473.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADCT is 1.94, which has changed by 1.0 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADCT has reached a high of $4.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.45%.

Shares Statistics:

ADCT traded an average of 1.12M shares per day over the past three months and 621690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.94M. Insiders hold about 17.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.68% stake in the company. Shares short for ADCT as of 1767139200 were 3573570 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1764288000 on 6027937. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3573570 and a Short% of Float of 3.4799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 6.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.88 and -$1.33.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.2M to a low estimate of $17.48M. The current estimate, Adc Therapeutics SA’s year-ago sales were $16.91MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.03M. There is a high estimate of $20.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.66M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.84MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $101.2M and the low estimate is $69.47M.