Closing Figures: Gitlab Inc (GTLB)’s Positive Finish at 33.15, Up 0.33

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $33.04 in the prior trading day, Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $33.15, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.7 million shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On January 12, 2026, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 07, 2026, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when Sijbrandij Sytse sold 54,300 shares for $35.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,952,485 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Staples William bought 3,276 shares of GTLB for $124,750 on Dec 31 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 345,671 shares after completing the transaction at $38.08 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, Shen James, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 2,538 shares for $38.08 each. As a result, the insider received 96,647 and left with 52,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 5582460416 and an Enterprise Value of 4423434240. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.881 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GTLB is 0.77, which has changed by -0.48326558 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $74.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.14%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5231100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.08M. Insiders hold about 16.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.39% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of 1767139200 were 8374441 with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 1764288000 on 12349161. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8374441 and a Short% of Float of 5.8999999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) is currently in the spotlight, with 27.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

25 analysts predict $252.31M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.73M to a low estimate of $251.41M. The current estimate, Gitlab Inc’s year-ago sales were $211.43MFor the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.38M. There is a high estimate of $266.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.32M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $954.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $946.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $947.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $759.25MBased on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.11B.