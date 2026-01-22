Stock Performance Spotlight: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) Ends the Day at $111.45, Up by 2.01

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Construction Partners Inc’s stock clocked out at $111.45, up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $109.25. In other words, the price has increased by $2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. ROAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.8519 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.8.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 16, 2026, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $117.

On August 08, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $122.

Sidoti Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 28, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 ’25 when Harper John L bought 7,472 shares for $100.94 per share.

Smith Fred Julius III bought 9,333 shares of ROAD for $689,055 on Apr 14 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 9,333 shares after completing the transaction at $73.83 per share. On Apr 14 ’25, another insider, Flowers Robert P., who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 3,333 shares for $73.83 each. As a result, the insider received 246,075 and left with 46,601 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROAD now has a Market Capitalization of 6299892736 and an Enterprise Value of 7833012736. As of this moment, Construction’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.785 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.721.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROAD is 0.87, which has changed by 0.32295954 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROAD has reached a high of $138.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROAD traded 478.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 537490 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.98M. Insiders hold about 16.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ROAD as of 1767139200 were 3596758 with a Short Ratio of 7.52, compared to 1764288000 on 3403180. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3596758 and a Short% of Float of 7.62.

Earnings Estimates

Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.89 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.85. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $4.12 and $3.13.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $741.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $786.58M to a low estimate of $701.98M. The current estimate, Construction Partners Inc’s year-ago sales were $561.58MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $696.97M. There is a high estimate of $722.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.01B and the low estimate is $3.66B.