Market Momentum: Microvision Inc (MVIS) Registers a 2.63% Increase, Closing at $0.88

Microvision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) closed the day trading at $0.88 up 2.63% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has increased by $2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.32 million shares were traded. MVIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.881 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8481.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MVIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.68 and its Current Ratio is at 2.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, D. Boral Capital on February 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On March 07, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.

On March 07, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.

On January 26, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 28 ’25 when Smith Jada sold 20,113 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 32,384 led to the insider holds 20,113 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MVIS now has a Market Capitalization of 269024480 and an Enterprise Value of 216112448. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 102.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 82.016 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.926.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MVIS is 1.33, which has changed by -0.5274725 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MVIS has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -21.44%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MVIS traded about 5.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MVIS traded about 3004100 shares per day. A total of 302.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.47M. Insiders hold about 1.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.83% stake in the company. Shares short for MVIS as of 1767139200 were 64354226 with a Short Ratio of 12.70, compared to 1764288000 on 61639434. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 64354226 and a Short% of Float of 21.209998.

Earnings Estimates

. The current assessment of Microvision Inc (MVIS) involves the perspectives of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.6M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $200k. The current estimate, Microvision Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.65MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.7MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.72M and the low estimate is $1.4M.