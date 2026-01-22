Trading Day Review: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Gains Momentum, Closing at $108.74

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) closed at $108.74 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $108.24. In other words, the price has increased by $0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. SAIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAIC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 102.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $122.

On September 08, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when DiFronzo Vincent P. bought 150 shares for $102.89 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 4,722 shares of the business.

Attili Srinivas bought 100 shares of SAIC for $10,126 on Dec 31 ’25. The EVP, Civilian now owns 13,635 shares after completing the transaction at $101.26 per share. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Hageman Hilary, who serves as the EVP General Counsel, Secretary of the company, bought 100 shares for $100.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,021 and bolstered with 19,006 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAIC now has a Market Capitalization of 5004432384 and an Enterprise Value of 7508154880. As of this moment, Science’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.022 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SAIC is 0.27, which has changed by -0.021072626 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SAIC has reached a high of $124.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.59%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAIC traded on average about 589.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516570 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.71M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAIC as of 1767139200 were 1845126 with a Short Ratio of 3.13, compared to 1764288000 on 2110452. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1845126 and a Short% of Float of 4.5900002.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SAIC is 1.48, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013673319. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 9.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.34 and low estimates of $2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.1 and $9.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.0. EPS for the following year is $9.55, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $9.95 and $9.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.81B to a low estimate of $1.72B. The current estimate, Science Applications International Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.84BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.48BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.48B and the low estimate is $7.24B.