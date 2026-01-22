In the Green: Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Closes at $8.67, Up/Down -0.91% from Previous Day

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) closed at $8.67 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.62 million shares were traded. TLRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.6101.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tilray Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.72 and its Current Ratio is at 2.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on April 05, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $2.75 from $2.25 previously.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $3.90.

The Benchmark Company Downgraded its Hold to Sell on July 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Gendel Mitchell bought 6,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496 led to the insider holds 698,287 shares of the business.

SIMON IRWIN D bought 165,000 shares of TLRY for $100,106 on Jul 30 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 3,941,633 shares after completing the transaction at $0.61 per share. On Jul 30 ’25, another insider, Merton Carl A, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 33,500 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,939 and bolstered with 798,069 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLRY now has a Market Capitalization of 1010114944 and an Enterprise Value of 1004874944. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.2 whereas that against EBITDA is 43.364.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLRY is 2.03, which has changed by -0.21875 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLRY has reached a high of $23.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.62%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.36%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TLRY has traded an average of 10.28M shares per day and 7160950 over the past ten days. A total of 116.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.60M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.66% stake in the company. Shares short for TLRY as of 1767139200 were 16515673 with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 1764288000 on 11030885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16515673 and a Short% of Float of 14.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $202.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $214.29M to a low estimate of $192.4M. The current estimate, Tilray Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $185.78MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.44M. There is a high estimate of $251.06M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $232.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $892.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $851.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $866.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $821.31MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $908.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $934.91M and the low estimate is $867.76M.