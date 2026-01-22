Daily Market Movement: PG&E Corp (PCG) Sees a -0.52% Decrease, Closing at $15.17

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) was $15.17 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $15.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.33 million shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 16, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when LARSEN JOHN O bought 7,500 shares for $15.96 per share. The transaction valued at 119,700 led to the insider holds 18,111 shares of the business.

Glickman Jason M sold 29,473 shares of PCG for $470,094 on Oct 30 ’25. The EVP, EPS at PG&E Company now owns 89,179 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Glickman Jason M, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,473 shares for $15.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 33342302208 and an Enterprise Value of 94562304000. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.819 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.878.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCG is 0.37, which has changed by -0.06096059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

PCG traded an average of 22.19M shares per day over the past three months and 20704710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of 1767139200 were 38925278 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1764288000 on 35714174. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38925278 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.1, PCG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006557377. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 4.77% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1983-07-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.38B to a low estimate of $6.74B. The current estimate, PG&E Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.63BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38B. There is a high estimate of $6.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.42BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.72B and the low estimate is $24.58B.