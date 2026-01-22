Daily Market Movement: PG&E Corp (PCG) Sees a -0.52% Decrease, Closing at $15.17

Nora Barnes

Technology

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The closing price of PG&E Corp (NYSE: PCG) was $15.17 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $15.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25.33 million shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.05.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on October 28, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On October 16, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on September 18, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 ’25 when LARSEN JOHN O bought 7,500 shares for $15.96 per share. The transaction valued at 119,700 led to the insider holds 18,111 shares of the business.

Glickman Jason M sold 29,473 shares of PCG for $470,094 on Oct 30 ’25. The EVP, EPS at PG&E Company now owns 89,179 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Oct 30 ’25, another insider, Glickman Jason M, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 29,473 shares for $15.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCG now has a Market Capitalization of 33342302208 and an Enterprise Value of 94562304000. As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.819 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.878.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PCG is 0.37, which has changed by -0.06096059 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

PCG traded an average of 22.19M shares per day over the past three months and 20704710 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.19B. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.14% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of 1767139200 were 38925278 with a Short Ratio of 1.75, compared to 1764288000 on 35714174. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 38925278 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.1, PCG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.006557377. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 4.77% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1983-07-18 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.38B to a low estimate of $6.74B. The current estimate, PG&E Corp’s year-ago sales were $6.63BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.38B. There is a high estimate of $6.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.2B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.42BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.72B and the low estimate is $24.58B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.