Post-Trade Analysis: EON Resources Inc (EONR) Climbs 0.75%, Closing at $0.39

After finishing at $0.39 in the prior trading day, EON Resources Inc (AMEX: EONR) closed at $0.39, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. EONR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4118 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.382.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EONR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.35 and its Current Ratio is at 0.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Williams Mark bought 25,000 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 10,698 led to the insider holds 205,000 shares of the business.

Salvucci Joseph V Sr bought 118,237 shares of EONR for $50,866 on Nov 26 ’25. The Director now owns 2,047,358 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Nov 26 ’25, another insider, Salvucci Joseph V Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $0.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,300 and bolstered with 347,784 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EONR now has a Market Capitalization of 17244754 and an Enterprise Value of 24099828. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.392 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.514.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EONR is -0.84, which has changed by -0.6646552 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EONR has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.76%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1803290 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.22M. Insiders hold about 19.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.29% stake in the company. Shares short for EONR as of 1767139200 were 2196774 with a Short Ratio of 1.02, compared to 1764288000 on 1772436. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2196774 and a Short% of Float of 4.67.