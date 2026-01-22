Market Insights: MARA Holdings Inc (MARA)’s Notable Gain of 1.83%, Closing at $10.56

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, MARA Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.56, up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $10.37. In other words, the price has increased by $1.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42.8 million shares were traded. MARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MARA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.09 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 ’26 when Thiel Frederick G bought 27,505 shares for $10.80 per share.

Thiel Frederick G sold 27,505 shares of MARA for $296,229 on Dec 17 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,555,489 shares after completing the transaction at $10.77 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, Khan Salman Hassan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 34,732 shares for $11.48 each. As a result, the insider received 398,723 and left with 248,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MARA now has a Market Capitalization of 3993626880 and an Enterprise Value of 6826382848. As of this moment, MARA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.427 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.046.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MARA is 5.54, which has changed by -0.48020053 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MARA has reached a high of $23.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -29.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MARA traded 41.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 41332780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 378.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 371.89M. Insiders hold about 1.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.79% stake in the company. Shares short for MARA as of 1767139200 were 103795117 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1764288000 on 103177525. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 103795117 and a Short% of Float of 35.259997999999996.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $251.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $332.61M to a low estimate of $189.14M. The current estimate, MARA Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $214.39MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.66M. There is a high estimate of $330.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.82M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $893.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $959.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.38MBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $826.13M.