Closing Bell Recap: Vistance Networks Inc (VISN) Ends at $18.06, Reflecting a 0.28% Upturn

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

Vistance Networks Inc (NASDAQ: VISN) closed the day trading at $18.06 up 0.28% from the previous closing price of $18.01. In other words, the price has increased by $0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.66 million shares were traded. VISN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VISN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.61 and its Current Ratio is at 2.25.

On August 05, 2025, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 05, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when ter Linde Koen bought 82,303 shares for $19.39 per share.

ter Linde Koen bought 13,513 shares of VISN for $265,580 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 12 ’26, another insider, ter Linde Koen, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 116,820 shares for $18.96 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VISN now has a Market Capitalization of 4001169408 and an Enterprise Value of 11970169856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.259 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.004.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VISN is 2.42, which has changed by 2.0733788 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VISN has reached a high of $20.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.35%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VISN traded about 4.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VISN traded about 4306420 shares per day. A total of 221.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.63M. Insiders hold about 5.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VISN as of 1767139200 were 11007527 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 13942570. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11007527 and a Short% of Float of 5.7299999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.55B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.52B. The current estimate, Vistance Networks Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.17BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21BBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.58B and the low estimate is $6.58B.