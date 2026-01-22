Analyzing Ratios: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

The price of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) closed at $3.77 in the last session, up 2.45% from day before closing price of $3.68. In other words, the price has increased by $2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.73 million shares were traded. IHRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.815 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IHRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.59 and its Current Ratio is at 1.59.

On November 12, 2024, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $1 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 28, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 14 ’25 when PITTMAN ROBERT W bought 117,371 shares for $2.19 per share. The transaction valued at 256,972 led to the insider holds 4,558,760 shares of the business.

SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI bought 292 shares of IHRT for $498 on Feb 28 ’25. The Director now owns 153 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Mar 24 ’25, another insider, SIVARAMAKRISHNAN KAMAKSHI, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 197 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 347 and bolstered with 336 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IHRT now has a Market Capitalization of 566097664 and an Enterprise Value of 6267537920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.625 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.737.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IHRT is 1.73, which has changed by 0.526971 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IHRT has reached a high of $5.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.00%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IHRT traded on average about 1.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 538560 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.14M. Insiders hold about 22.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.86% stake in the company. Shares short for IHRT as of 1767139200 were 5985537 with a Short Ratio of 3.95, compared to 1764288000 on 6009145. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5985537 and a Short% of Float of 7.17.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) reflects the combined expertise of 3.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.65 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.69. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.09B. The current estimate, iHeartMedia Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.12BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $839.8M. There is a high estimate of $849M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $830.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IHRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.85BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $4.06B.