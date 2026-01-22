Metric Analysis: Forward Industries, Inc (FWDI)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Forward Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: FWDI) closed at $7.64 up 5.17% from its previous closing price of $7.26. In other words, the price has increased by $5.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.02 million shares were traded. FWDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.085.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Forward Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.14 and its Current Ratio is at 15.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Navi Ryan David bought 10,000 shares for $7.08 per share. The transaction valued at 70,800 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Pruitt Michael D bought 1,000 shares of FWDI for $7,440 on Dec 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.44 per share. On Sep 19 ’25, another insider, Terence Bernard Wise, who serves as the Former CEO of the company, bought 163,355 shares for $31.19 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWDI now has a Market Capitalization of 660118016 and an Enterprise Value of 624496064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.337 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.498.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWDI is 0.72, which has changed by 0.046109557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWDI has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.38%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FWDI has traded an average of 902.61K shares per day and 765800 over the past ten days. A total of 86.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.56M. Insiders hold about 29.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.97% stake in the company. Shares short for FWDI as of 1767139200 were 1179493 with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 1764288000 on 844224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1179493 and a Short% of Float of 1.3599999999999999.