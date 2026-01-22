Ratios Revealed: Decoding Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)’s Financial Health

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The closing price of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) was $22.0 for the day, down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $22.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. VRRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.4.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.34 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

On October 20, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 31, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when HUERTA MICHAEL P sold 6,000 shares for $24.30 per share. The transaction valued at 145,800 led to the insider holds 18,254 shares of the business.

HUERTA MICHAEL P bought 6,000 shares of VRRM for $145,800 on May 21 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Baldwin Jonathan, who serves as the EVP-Government Solutions of the company, sold 5,858 shares for $24.04 each. As a result, the insider received 140,807 and left with 18,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRRM now has a Market Capitalization of 3510417920 and an Enterprise Value of 4378338816. As of this moment, Verra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.644 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.102.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRRM is 0.59, which has changed by -0.16213155 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRRM has reached a high of $27.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.65%.

Shares Statistics:

VRRM traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1112970 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.21M. Insiders hold about 0.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.44% stake in the company. Shares short for VRRM as of 1767139200 were 5023284 with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 1764288000 on 3676667. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5023284 and a Short% of Float of 4.36.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.1M to a low estimate of $238.8M. The current estimate, Verra Mobility Corp’s year-ago sales were $221.5MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.8M. There is a high estimate of $245.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $235.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $962.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $879.21MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1.02B.