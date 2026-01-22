Balance Sheet Dive: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $0.34 in the prior trading day, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) closed at $0.33, down -3.20%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.12 million shares were traded. RVPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.349 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.318.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.39 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on September 29, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On September 20, 2023, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On June 08, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $17.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on June 08, 2023, with a $17 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVPH now has a Market Capitalization of 38209928 and an Enterprise Value of 25050720.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RVPH is 0.03, which has changed by -0.8201058 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RVPH has reached a high of $2.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.50%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4455640 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.11M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.76% stake in the company. Shares short for RVPH as of 1767139200 were 21464180 with a Short Ratio of 3.19, compared to 1764288000 on 23151800. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21464180 and a Short% of Float of 19.18.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (RVPH) is currently drawing attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.85.