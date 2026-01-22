Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Macy’s Inc (M)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Macy’s Inc’s stock clocked out at $21.21, down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $21.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.94 million shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of M’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on December 04, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when Kirgan Danielle L. sold 85,000 shares for $23.92 per share. The transaction valued at 2,032,996 led to the insider holds 51,161 shares of the business.

Bron Olivier sold 13,500 shares of M for $299,870 on Dec 08 ’25. The CEO, Bloomingdale’s now owns 5,302 shares after completing the transaction at $22.21 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, Bron Olivier, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 13,500 shares for $22.85 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 5639380480 and an Enterprise Value of 10435381248. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.459 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.094.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for M is 1.53, which has changed by 0.41716564 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $24.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.12%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that M traded 6.80M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7456530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.13M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.48% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of 1767139200 were 18681816 with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1764288000 on 18909644. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18681816 and a Short% of Float of 8.0699995.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.721, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03384977. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.85. The current Payout Ratio is 32.41% for M, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-06-12 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Macy’s Inc (M) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 12.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $7.48B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $7.35B. The current estimate, Macy’s Inc’s year-ago sales were $7.77BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.39B. There is a high estimate of $4.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.27B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.29BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.64B and the low estimate is $19.8B.