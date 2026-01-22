Financial Health Report: NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) closed the day trading at $131.57 down -4.07% from the previous closing price of $137.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.88 million shares were traded. NTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.69.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTES, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.41 and its Current Ratio is at 3.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On July 28, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $140.

On May 12, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on May 12, 2025, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 ’25 when Boltz Paul William JR bought 4,685 shares for $118.00 per share.

Ding Yingfeng bought 41,287 shares of NTES for $4,117,140 on Mar 03 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTES now has a Market Capitalization of 84627406848 and an Enterprise Value of 282803011584. As of this moment, NetEase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.529 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.529.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NTES is 0.72, which has changed by 0.37908494 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NTES has reached a high of $159.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.84%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTES traded about 642.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTES traded about 585410 shares per day. A total of 624.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 624.78M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NTES as of 1767139200 were 2365099 with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 1764288000 on 1883330. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2365099 and a Short% of Float of 0.69999998.

Dividends & Splits

NTES’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.04, up from 4.443 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.032395188. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 40.32% for NTES, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-12-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-12-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2020-10-02 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 12.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $15.93, with high estimates of $17.21 and low estimates of $15.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $62.32 and $59.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $61.22. EPS for the following year is $65.26, with 26.0 analysts recommending between $71.69 and $59.64.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $28.69B in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.44B to a low estimate of $26.99B. The current estimate, NetEase Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $26.75BFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.24B. There is a high estimate of $32.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.82B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $116.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $105.3BBased on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.7B and the low estimate is $110.17B.