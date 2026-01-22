Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NASDAQ: NB) closed at $6.42 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $6.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.77 million shares were traded. NB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.9946.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 41.13 and its Current Ratio is at 41.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NB now has a Market Capitalization of 789474880 and an Enterprise Value of 602745344.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NB is -0.09, which has changed by 2.881657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NB has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.12%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NB traded on average about 5.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4741200 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.02M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NB as of 1767139200 were 8876407 with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 1764288000 on 7147597. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8876407 and a Short% of Float of 7.8099996.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of NioCorp Developments Ltd (NB) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.35.