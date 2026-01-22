Financial Fitness Check: Examining 3M Co (MMM)’s Key Ratios

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) closed at $155.88 down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $156.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.9 million shares were traded. MMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $154.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 3M Co’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.33 and its Current Ratio is at 1.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

On December 08, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $178.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 22, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 13 ’25 when Dickson Zoe L sold 13,629 shares for $169.82 per share. The transaction valued at 2,314,538 led to the insider holds 6,162 shares of the business.

Dickson Zoe L sold 13,826 shares of MMM for $2,347,371 on Nov 13 ’25. The EVP & Chief HR Officer now owns 6,162 shares after completing the transaction at $169.78 per share. On Nov 13 ’25, another insider, Dickson Zoe L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 27,455 shares for $169.80 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMM now has a Market Capitalization of 82807365632 and an Enterprise Value of 89495912448. As of this moment, 3M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.587 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.012.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MMM is 1.08, which has changed by 0.043373704 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has reached a high of $174.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.89%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMM has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 4175980 over the past ten days. A total of 531.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 530.75M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.45% stake in the company. Shares short for MMM as of 1767139200 were 7940729 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1764288000 on 7140337. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7940729 and a Short% of Float of 1.5.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MMM is 2.92, from 0.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 48.67% for MMM, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-04-01 when the company split stock in a 1196:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of 3M Co (MMM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.7 and $8.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.63. EPS for the following year is $9.31, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $9.71 and $8.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.16B to a low estimate of $5.95B. The current estimate, 3M Co’s year-ago sales were $5.78BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.37B. There is a high estimate of $6.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.33B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.28BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.16B and the low estimate is $25.55B.