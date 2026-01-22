Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Through Ratios

The closing price of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) was $1.59 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has increased by $2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.605 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.52 and its Current Ratio is at 4.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

On November 20, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $2.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 ’25 when Baldwin Amanda sold 398,560 shares for $1.19 per share. The transaction valued at 474,286 led to the insider holds 5,735,198 shares of the business.

Amanda Baldwin bought 360,437 shares of OLPX for $472,172 on Dec 12 ’25. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, DUNLEAVY CATHERINE, who serves as the COO and CFO of the company, sold 101,798 shares for $1.40 each. As a result, the insider received 142,517 and left with 1,966,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLPX now has a Market Capitalization of 1061344000 and an Enterprise Value of 1127060992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.693 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.297.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OLPX is 2.21, which has changed by -0.025157213 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $1.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.91%.

Shares Statistics:

OLPX traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 3394840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 667.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.37M. Insiders hold about 80.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.97% stake in the company. Shares short for OLPX as of 1767139200 were 9852177 with a Short Ratio of 6.27, compared to 1764288000 on 9057973. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9852177 and a Short% of Float of 6.92.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is the result of assessments by 8.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.2M to a low estimate of $98.86M. The current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $100.74MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.44M. There is a high estimate of $100.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $95.91M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $416.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $421.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $422.67MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $441.18M and the low estimate is $423.12M.

