Ratio Review: Analyzing Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

After finishing at $23.42 in the prior trading day, Legend Biotech Corp ADR (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $20.76, down -11.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8.11 million shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 07, 2026, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On October 07, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

On October 08, 2024, Redburn Atlantic started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Redburn Atlantic initiated its Buy rating on October 08, 2024, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Huang Ying bought 64,339 shares for $22.52 per share.

Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D. bought 969 shares of LEGN for $22,064 on Dec 24 ’25. On Dec 24 ’25, another insider, Huang Ying, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 61,467 shares for $22.95 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 3834155520 and an Enterprise Value of 7085957632. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.795 whereas that against EBITDA is -39.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LEGN is 0.09, which has changed by -0.37861502 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $45.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -17.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.10%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2738810 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.91M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.51% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of 1767139200 were 17773269 with a Short Ratio of 8.55, compared to 1764288000 on 14235758. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17773269 and a Short% of Float of 18.39.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Legend Biotech Corp ADR (LEGN) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.99 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $311.57M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $362.17M to a low estimate of $287.98M. The current estimate, Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s year-ago sales were $186.52MFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.64M. There is a high estimate of $378.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.24MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.68B and the low estimate is $1.37B.