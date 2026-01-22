Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 1.32, Down -4.00

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.32, down -4.00% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. YSXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of YSXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.35 and its Current Ratio is at 3.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YSXT now has a Market Capitalization of 30937502 and an Enterprise Value of 30125998. As of this moment, Ysx’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.422 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.243.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YSXT is 0.80, which has changed by -0.7523415 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YSXT has reached a high of $9.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.15%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that YSXT traded 744.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 828860 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.97M. Insiders hold about 61.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YSXT as of 1767139200 were 99246 with a Short Ratio of 0.13, compared to 1764288000 on 95130. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 99246 and a Short% of Float of 0.44999999999999996.