Trading Day Triumph: AXT Inc (AXTI) Ends at $19.78, a -7.61 Surge/Plunge

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

AXT Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) closed the day trading at $19.78 down -7.61% from the previous closing price of $21.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7.03 million shares were traded. AXTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.85 and its Current Ratio is at 1.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On January 09, 2026, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $3.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 ’25 when CHANG DAVID C sold 25,000 shares for $14.84 per share. The transaction valued at 371,025 led to the insider holds 132,744 shares of the business.

YOUNG MORRIS S sold 37,160 shares of AXTI for $462,902 on Dec 08 ’25. The CEO now owns 2,458,404 shares after completing the transaction at $12.46 per share. On Dec 08 ’25, another insider, YOUNG MORRIS S, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 37,160 shares for $12.46 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXTI now has a Market Capitalization of 1072261760 and an Enterprise Value of 995584384. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.014 whereas that against EBITDA is -65.173.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXTI is 1.91, which has changed by 8.308696 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXTI has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 236.87%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXTI traded about 5.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXTI traded about 9510220 shares per day. A total of 55.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.10M. Insiders hold about 7.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.29% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTI as of 1767139200 were 4098563 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1764288000 on 2012066. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4098563 and a Short% of Float of 8.01.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of AXT Inc (AXTI) is underway, with the input of 5.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $24.24M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.3M to a low estimate of $22.7M. The current estimate, AXT Inc’s year-ago sales were $25.11MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.75M. There is a high estimate of $29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.36M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.36MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128.9M and the low estimate is $118.69M.