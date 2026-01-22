Market Recap Check: GSK Plc ADR (GSK)’s Positive Finish at 48.07, Up/Down 0.88

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of GSK Plc ADR (NYSE: GSK) closed at $48.07 in the last session, up 0.88% from day before closing price of $47.65. In other words, the price has increased by $0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.52 million shares were traded. GSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.775.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.55 and its Current Ratio is at 0.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’25 when GSK plc bought 1,470,000 shares for $19.00 per share. The transaction valued at 27,930,000 led to the insider holds 18,245,691 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSK now has a Market Capitalization of 97151672320 and an Enterprise Value of 207577825280. As of this moment, GSK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.453 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.807.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GSK is 0.48, which has changed by 0.39941263 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GSK has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.67%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GSK traded on average about 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5176910 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.02B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.29% stake in the company. Shares short for GSK as of 1767139200 were 14906130 with a Short Ratio of 3.25, compared to 1764288000 on 10855839. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14906130 and a Short% of Float of 0.74.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GSK is 1.71, which was 0.64 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.013431269. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.6. The current Payout Ratio is 94.89% for GSK, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2022-07-22 when the company split stock in a 1226:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of GSK Plc ADR (GSK) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.59 and $4.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.82, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.6B to a low estimate of $8.31B. The current estimate, GSK Plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $8.12BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72B. There is a high estimate of $7.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.63B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.38BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.67B and the low estimate is $33.45B.