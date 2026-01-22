Market Insight: Draganfly Inc (DPRO)’s Notable Drop%, Closing at $9.02

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) closed at $9.02 down -4.25% from its previous closing price of $9.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.75 million shares were traded. DPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.235.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Draganfly Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.35 and its Current Ratio is at 11.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on November 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On October 30, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 230747872 and an Enterprise Value of 139155904. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 39.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.724 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.522.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DPRO is 2.37, which has changed by 2.1717172 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has reached a high of $14.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.43%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.13%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DPRO has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 3024520 over the past ten days. A total of 23.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.14M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.04% stake in the company. Shares short for DPRO as of 1767139200 were 2421806 with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 1764288000 on 2219163. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2421806 and a Short% of Float of 9.4799995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 6.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Draganfly Inc (DPRO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 6.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8M to a low estimate of $2.24M. The current estimate, Draganfly Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.61MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.51M. There is a high estimate of $4.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.59M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.56MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.7M and the low estimate is $17.54M.