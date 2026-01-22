Investor’s Delight: BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) Closes Weak at 26.16, Down -7.17

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE: BETA) was $26.16 for the day, down -7.17% from the previous closing price of $28.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. BETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BETA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.39 and its Current Ratio is at 10.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 01, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $34.

On December 01, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

On December 01, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on December 01, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BETA now has a Market Capitalization of 6213827072 and an Enterprise Value of 7888077312. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 272.755 whereas that against EBITDA is -26.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BETA has reached a high of $39.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -11.02%.

Shares Statistics:

BETA traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 798140 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 49.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.83% stake in the company. Shares short for BETA as of 1767139200 were 2484078 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1764288000 on 1091524. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2484078 and a Short% of Float of 1.8900000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for BETA Technologies Inc (BETA) is a result of the insights provided by 3 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.1 and -$7.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$1.95.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.76M. There is a high estimate of $7.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.5M.

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.2M and the low estimate is $31.4M.

