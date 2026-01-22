Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)’s Day in Review: Closing at 13.23, Down by -0.94

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $13.36 in the prior trading day, Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) closed at $13.23, down -0.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.99 million shares were traded. SERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SERV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.21 and its Current Ratio is at 17.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 18, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On August 27, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Armenta Anthony sold 3,893 shares for $14.27 per share. The transaction valued at 55,553 led to the insider holds 551,141 shares of the business.

Armenta Anthony bought 3,893 shares of SERV for $55,552 on Jan 13 ’26. On Jan 08 ’26, another insider, Read Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,748 shares for $15.81 each. As a result, the insider received 75,051 and left with 330,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SERV now has a Market Capitalization of 985788864 and an Enterprise Value of 778824768. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 505.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 400.531 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.348.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SERV is 2.82, which has changed by -0.25028056 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SERV has reached a high of $23.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.47%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9450830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.29M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SERV as of 1767139200 were 15280433 with a Short Ratio of 2.13, compared to 1764288000 on 14632438. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15280433 and a Short% of Float of 21.370001.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 3.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.77, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $765.46k in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $800k to a low estimate of $740k. The current estimate, Serve Robotics Inc’s year-ago sales were $175.84kFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94M. There is a high estimate of $4.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SERV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $19.7M.