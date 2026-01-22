Financial Metrics Check: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Kiel Thompson

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s stock clocked out at $238.23, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $240.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On December 01, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $284.

Arete Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $280.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Siminoff Ellen F sold 414 shares for $245.48 per share. The transaction valued at 101,629 led to the insider holds 2,429 shares of the business.

Siminoff Ellen F sold 413 shares of TTWO for $100,239 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 2,573 shares after completing the transaction at $242.71 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, D&E LIVING TRUST, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 810 shares for $241.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 44019859456 and an Enterprise Value of 45416062976. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTWO is 0.93, which has changed by 0.3089435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $264.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTWO traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1263890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.03M. Insiders hold about 7.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of 1767139200 were 8552648 with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1764288000 on 7914406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8552648 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.55B. The current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.37BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $8.04B.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.