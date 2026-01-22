Financial Metrics Check: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s stock clocked out at $238.23, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $240.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. TTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $240.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TTWO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 229.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.15 and its Current Ratio is at 1.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

On December 01, 2025, Arete Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $284.

Arete Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 23, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $280.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 15 ’26 when Siminoff Ellen F sold 414 shares for $245.48 per share. The transaction valued at 101,629 led to the insider holds 2,429 shares of the business.

Siminoff Ellen F sold 413 shares of TTWO for $100,239 on Dec 15 ’25. The Director now owns 2,573 shares after completing the transaction at $242.71 per share. On Dec 15 ’25, another insider, D&E LIVING TRUST, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 810 shares for $241.47 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TTWO now has a Market Capitalization of 44019859456 and an Enterprise Value of 45416062976. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.302 whereas that against EBITDA is 59.097.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TTWO is 0.93, which has changed by 0.3089435 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TTWO has reached a high of $264.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.87%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.05%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TTWO traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1263890 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.03M. Insiders hold about 7.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.07% stake in the company. Shares short for TTWO as of 1767139200 were 8552648 with a Short Ratio of 5.62, compared to 1764288000 on 7914406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8552648 and a Short% of Float of 5.19.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.64B to a low estimate of $1.55B. The current estimate, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.37BFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.65BBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $8.04B.