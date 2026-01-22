Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing HighPeak Energy Inc (HPK)’s Performance

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

HighPeak Energy Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) closed the day trading at $4.27 up 2.15% from the previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has increased by $2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.26 million shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1746.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HPK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.58 and its Current Ratio is at 1.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

On April 07, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $10.

Truist Upgraded its Sell to Hold on May 23, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPK now has a Market Capitalization of 538584896 and an Enterprise Value of 1564855936. As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.775 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.366.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HPK is 0.66, which has changed by -0.711326 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.05%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.66%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HPK traded about 671.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HPK traded about 774430 shares per day. A total of 125.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.91M. Insiders hold about 83.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of 1767139200 were 6554683 with a Short Ratio of 9.75, compared to 1764288000 on 6484327. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6554683 and a Short% of Float of 26.619999999999997.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $190.56M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $194.5M to a low estimate of $188.49M. The current estimate, HighPeak Energy Inc’s year-ago sales were $234.81MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $188.15M. There is a high estimate of $195.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $900.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $859.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $822.8M and the low estimate is $748.11M.