Insider’s View: Deciphering Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

Abby Carey

Technology

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The price of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) closed at $49.52 in the last session, down -0.60% from day before closing price of $49.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. SUPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.56 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On July 30, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 19, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 ’25 when Mottola Frank sold 20,000 shares for $50.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,150 led to the insider holds 15,496 shares of the business.

FRANK MOTTOLA bought 20,000 shares of SUPN for $985,600 on Dec 19 ’25. On Dec 18 ’25, another insider, Bhatt Padmanabh P., who serves as the Sr. VP of IP, CSO of the company, sold 710 shares for $44.44 each. As a result, the insider received 31,552 and left with 14,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUPN now has a Market Capitalization of 2839444736 and an Enterprise Value of 2600496640. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.816 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.864.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SUPN is 0.71, which has changed by 0.28933752 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPN has reached a high of $57.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.27%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUPN traded on average about 808.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 709300 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.42M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SUPN as of 1767139200 were 4384311 with a Short Ratio of 5.42, compared to 1764288000 on 4994703. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4384311 and a Short% of Float of 10.79.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $195.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $202.7M to a low estimate of $184.8M. The current estimate, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $174.16MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.04M. There is a high estimate of $213.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $692.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $661.82MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $902.5M and the low estimate is $848.8M.

