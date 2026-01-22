Ratio Examination: HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

In the latest session, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed at $3.23 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.06 million shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.08.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.55 and its Current Ratio is at 2.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on March 07, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On December 19, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.ROTH MKM initiated its Buy rating on December 19, 2024, with a $7.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 768633408 and an Enterprise Value of 742658752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.843 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.029.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIVE is 3.58, which has changed by 0.025723457 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $7.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.67%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIVE has traded an average of 16.53M shares per day and 14976590 over the past ten days. A total of 237.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 237.29M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.67% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of 1767139200 were 17174204 with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 1764288000 on 14502374.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE) reflects the combined expertise of 7.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.0 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $0.68 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $98.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.45M to a low estimate of $92.6M. The current estimate, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd’s year-ago sales were $29.23MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.02M. There is a high estimate of $113.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.33M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.28MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $480.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535M and the low estimate is $419.04M.