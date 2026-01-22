Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Zscaler Inc (ZS)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Nora Barnes

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The closing price of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) was $208.66 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $206.32. In other words, the price has increased by $1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.68 million shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $211.635 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $204.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.74 and its Current Ratio is at 1.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

On December 01, 2025, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $264.

CapitalOne Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 26, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $320.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when BEER JAMES A sold 653 shares for $226.72 per share. The transaction valued at 148,048 led to the insider holds 3,485 shares of the business.

JAMES A BEER bought 653 shares of ZS for $148,048 on Jan 02 ’26. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,084 shares for $230.82 each. As a result, the insider received 711,847 and left with 77,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZS now has a Market Capitalization of 33275260928 and an Enterprise Value of 31790614528. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -469.546.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ZS is 1.04, which has changed by 0.070679784 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $336.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.70%.

Shares Statistics:

ZS traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1748410 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 35.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of 1767139200 were 7031099 with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1764288000 on 5884718. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7031099 and a Short% of Float of 6.83.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 43.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.82. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 46.0 analysts recommending between $4.99 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 42 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $813.11M to a low estimate of $797M. The current estimate, Zscaler Inc’s year-ago sales were $647.9MFor the next quarter, 42 analysts are estimating revenue of $831.89M. There is a high estimate of $850.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824.51M.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.67BBased on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.88B.

