Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $0.63 in the prior trading day, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) closed at $0.6, down -4.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. XLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.634 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5904.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Leerink Partners on August 06, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On December 21, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On January 10, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on January 10, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 ’25 when Shannon James Samuel bought 45,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 30,870 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

Shannon James Samuel bought 25,000 shares of XLO for $17,215 on Jun 17 ’25. The Director now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.69 per share. On Jun 16 ’25, another insider, Russo Rene, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, bought 36,289 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,680 and bolstered with 281,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XLO now has a Market Capitalization of 40328688 and an Enterprise Value of -65153056. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.049 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.545.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XLO is -0.04, which has changed by -0.24578315 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XLO has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.86%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.80%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 615.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 357910 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.95M. Insiders hold about 56.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.33% stake in the company. Shares short for XLO as of 1767139200 were 2168608 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 6675820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2168608 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.96M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.96M to a low estimate of $7.96M. The current estimate, Xilio Therapeutics Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.72MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.9M. There is a high estimate of $6.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $81.75M and the low estimate is $81.75M.