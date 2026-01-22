Financial Analysis: Wabash National Corp (WNC)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Wabash National Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.18, up 4.52% from its previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has increased by $4.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.65 million shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on September 09, 2024, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $18 from $23 previously.

On September 27, 2023, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 ’25 when Page Kevin J bought 10,000 shares for $11.01 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WNC now has a Market Capitalization of 416751136 and an Enterprise Value of 780277376. As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.476 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WNC is 1.64, which has changed by -0.3811944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $16.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.16%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WNC traded 545.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 510440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.58M. Insiders hold about 4.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.33% stake in the company. Shares short for WNC as of 1767139200 were 1981142 with a Short Ratio of 3.63, compared to 1764288000 on 1601118. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1981142 and a Short% of Float of 7.550000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, WNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03285421. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Wabash National Corp (WNC) is currently drawing attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.97. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.43 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $318.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $323.84M to a low estimate of $312.8M. The current estimate, Wabash National Corp’s year-ago sales were $416.81MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $410.4M. There is a high estimate of $410.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $410.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $1.73B.