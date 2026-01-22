Ratio Revelations: Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.57 million shares were traded. DMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.5343.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DMRC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.29 and its Current Ratio is at 2.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 05 ’25 when Benton Thomas bought 4,102 shares for $9.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMRC now has a Market Capitalization of 125972960 and an Enterprise Value of 118352064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.516 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DMRC is 1.65, which has changed by -0.85808825 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DMRC has reached a high of $42.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -44.16%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DMRC traded about 188.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DMRC traded about 217810 shares per day. A total of 21.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.52M. Insiders hold about 24.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.63% stake in the company. Shares short for DMRC as of 1767139200 were 1587665 with a Short Ratio of 8.43, compared to 1764288000 on 1788540. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1587665 and a Short% of Float of 12.47.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 2.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.0 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $8.22M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.55M to a low estimate of $7.9M. The current estimate, Digimarc Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.66MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.34M. There is a high estimate of $9.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.42MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.13M and the low estimate is $31.4M.