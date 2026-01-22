Market Highlights: Fastly Inc (FSLY) Ends on a High Note at 8.92

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The price of Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) closed at $8.92 in the last session, up 1.59% from day before closing price of $8.78. In other words, the price has increased by $1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.13 million shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.46 and its Current Ratio is at 1.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

On August 07, 2025, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Compton Charles Lacey III sold 9,044 shares for $9.07 per share. The transaction valued at 82,029 led to the insider holds 616,870 shares of the business.

Compton Charles Lacey III sold 4,638 shares of FSLY for $40,861 on Jan 20 ’26. The CEO now owns 612,232 shares after completing the transaction at $8.81 per share. On Jan 20 ’26, another insider, Bergman Artur, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.18 each. As a result, the insider received 163,600 and left with 2,650,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLY now has a Market Capitalization of 1332648064 and an Enterprise Value of 1398643968. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.363 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSLY is 1.05, which has changed by -0.15900385 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $12.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLY traded on average about 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3102800 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.14M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.81% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of 1767139200 were 12710597 with a Short Ratio of 3.02, compared to 1764288000 on 9445148. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12710597 and a Short% of Float of 9.08.

Earnings Estimates

Fastly Inc (FSLY) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 9.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $161.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.25M to a low estimate of $160.96M. The current estimate, Fastly Inc’s year-ago sales were $140.58MFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.62M. There is a high estimate of $164.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $612.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $543.68MBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $667.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $680.1M and the low estimate is $647.67M.