Daily Progress: Upexi Inc (UPXI) Gain 3.45%, Closing at $2.1

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) closed at $2.1 up 3.45% from its previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has increased by $3.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.94 million shares were traded. UPXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Upexi Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.39 and its Current Ratio is at 3.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 04, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On June 16, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 ’25 when MARSHALL ALLAN bought 50,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 90,000 led to the insider holds 4,046,261 shares of the business.

MARSHALL ALLAN bought 100,000 shares of UPXI for $207,000 on Dec 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 3,946,261 shares after completing the transaction at $2.07 per share. On Dec 16 ’25, another insider, MARSHALL ALLAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,500 and bolstered with 3,996,261 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPXI now has a Market Capitalization of 132736968 and an Enterprise Value of 324361760. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.674 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.557.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UPXI is -0.48, which has changed by -0.51666665 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.110832214 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UPXI has reached a high of $22.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -64.69%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPXI has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 4214570 over the past ten days. A total of 58.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.98M. Insiders hold about 14.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.09% stake in the company. Shares short for UPXI as of 1767139200 were 10590242 with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 1764288000 on 10147641. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10590242 and a Short% of Float of 17.25.